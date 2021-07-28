Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Drops By 93.8%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $$52.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

