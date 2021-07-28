Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Expands By 312.4%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 312.4% from the June 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $46,454.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,826 shares of company stock valued at $705,523.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 235,839 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

