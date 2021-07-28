Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Increases By 4,400.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

