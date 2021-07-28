Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Increases By 4,400.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Patriot Gold stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
