Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 86.2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.