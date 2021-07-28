Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 86.2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

