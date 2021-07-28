Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Drops By 62.7%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

