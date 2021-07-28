Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 350.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 350.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

