Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Rises By 621.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 621.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TuanChe stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

