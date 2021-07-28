Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Grows By 385.7%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRWSY shares. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

