SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

