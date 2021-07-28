SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBGF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

