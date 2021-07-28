Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of SIG stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62.
In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
