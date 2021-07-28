Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 68.9% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

