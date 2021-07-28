Sika’s (SXYAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89. Sika has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.