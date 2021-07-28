Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded at DBS Vickers

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.90 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers’ target price points to a potential downside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura lowered Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

