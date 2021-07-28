Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIXGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SIXGF remained flat at $$130.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

