SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SJM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. SJM has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.54.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.