SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SJM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. SJM has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.54.
SJM Company Profile
