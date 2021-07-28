SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

