Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

