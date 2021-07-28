SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.