Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 269.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18.5% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

