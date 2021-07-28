SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,520,750 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.