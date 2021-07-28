SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCRF opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.98.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

