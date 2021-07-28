Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Smith Micro Software worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

