Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Smith Micro Software worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

