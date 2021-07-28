So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 7.2% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 2,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 912,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a PE ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.