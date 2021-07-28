SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

NASDAQ GIGE opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77.

