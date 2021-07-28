Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.