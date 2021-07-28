SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.78. SOS shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 129,140 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

