South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Up 914.8% in July

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 914.8% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of South Beach Spirits stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. South Beach Spirits has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

