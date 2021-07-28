South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SJI. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.