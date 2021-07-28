Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Releases Earnings Results

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%.

SCCO traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

