Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.