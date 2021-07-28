Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
