Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 449,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 1,187,102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

