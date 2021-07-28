Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a P/E ratio of -178.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.00. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

