SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

