SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,302. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

