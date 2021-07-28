SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

