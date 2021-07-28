SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after buying an additional 245,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

