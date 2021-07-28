SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

