SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

