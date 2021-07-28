SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 414,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,450. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

