Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 8,070 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

Square stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

