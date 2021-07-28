Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $4,017,540 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

