Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 306.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $266.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $189.47 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

