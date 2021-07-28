Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117,490 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

