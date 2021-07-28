Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

