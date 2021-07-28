Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $6,261,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,730,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

