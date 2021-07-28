SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Friday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

