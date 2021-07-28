SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

