Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

SBUX opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

