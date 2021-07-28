Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.80 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.44.

SBUX stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,505,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

